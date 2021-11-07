Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

