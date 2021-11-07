Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

HTBK stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

