Wells Fargo & Company Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.