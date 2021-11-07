Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWSN opened at $2.33 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

