BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,937,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.98 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

