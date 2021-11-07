Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.78. 13,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,681,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $818.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

