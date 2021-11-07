Analyzing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $131.09, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($3.83) -32.23 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.87) -3.47

Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -91.49% -66.91%

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

