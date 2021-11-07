Comparing The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% First Community Bankshares 36.98% 12.22% 1.69%

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Community Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.49 $5.04 billion $5.62 11.85 First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 4.17 $35.93 million $2.96 11.73

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 6 0 2.60 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of $87.77, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats First Community Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

