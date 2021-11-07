Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 195,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80.

On Monday, August 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.