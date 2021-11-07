Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $113,120,172.05 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24.

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

