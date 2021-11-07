Head-To-Head Survey: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Innospec has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innospec and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 6.65% 12.31% 8.25% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innospec and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.19 billion 1.94 $28.70 million $3.69 25.45 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.51 -$278.77 million ($1.57) -7.78

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innospec presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Innospec.

Summary

Innospec beats Ecovyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for customer’s processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining industries. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations, chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation and completion operations, and products for oil and gas production. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

