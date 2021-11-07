Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $530.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.59 and a twelve month high of $533.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

