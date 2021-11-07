Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SI opened at $215.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.