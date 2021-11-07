Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr (OTC:DUERF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DUERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB upgraded Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Dürr alerts:

Shares of DUERF stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Dürr has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.