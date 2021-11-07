Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

TGB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

