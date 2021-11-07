Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$16.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSYTF stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.