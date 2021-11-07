Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

CNQ opened at $43.57 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

