BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,582,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 298,063 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,462,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

