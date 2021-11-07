Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ASE Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

