Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $230,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 23.04% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods by 4,322.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods alerts:

Shares of SZK stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.