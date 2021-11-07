Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,279 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

