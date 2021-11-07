First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.14% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

