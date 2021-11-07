BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,337,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

