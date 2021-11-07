Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genasys were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.20 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Genasys Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

