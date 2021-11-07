Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Middlefield Banc worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.83 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

