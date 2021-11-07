CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.