ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

