OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OPBK opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 208,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.