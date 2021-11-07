Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

MLFNF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

