Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

