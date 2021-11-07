Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMMPF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

