STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

