Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

TMVWY stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

