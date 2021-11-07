Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Nautilus has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nautilus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 245.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.57% of Nautilus worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.