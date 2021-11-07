StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StepStone Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.