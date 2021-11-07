Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
