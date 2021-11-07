Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

