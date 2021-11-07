OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.45

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.