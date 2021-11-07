TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.44

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 4331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.