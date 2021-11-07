Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $836.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.