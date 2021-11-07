Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.80

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 4198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 446.67%.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

