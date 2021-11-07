Contrasting New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.83% 1.93% Agree Realty 35.30% 3.88% 2.52%

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. New Residential Investment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Residential Investment and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 11 0 2.92 Agree Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $79.61, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.76 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.89 Agree Realty $248.57 million 19.90 $91.38 million $1.76 40.28

Agree Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

