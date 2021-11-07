Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.