North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

