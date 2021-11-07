Canaccord Genuity Boosts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$46.25

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$46.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.93. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

