Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

