TD Securities Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

