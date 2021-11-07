Lightbridge (LTBR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of LTBR stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Lightbridge worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

