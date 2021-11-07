Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.85. The company has a market capitalization of £190.46 million and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

