Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of FUN opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.