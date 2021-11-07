Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAY stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

